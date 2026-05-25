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Shiv Aum Steels consolidated net profit rises 108.63% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.44% to Rs 162.97 crore

Net profit of Shiv Aum Steels rose 108.63% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.44% to Rs 162.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.31% to Rs 7.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.32% to Rs 573.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales162.97153.11 6 573.58555.14 3 OPM %3.803.29 -2.722.74 - PBDT5.132.88 78 9.6913.49 -28 PBT4.932.72 81 9.1612.93 -29 NP4.111.97 109 7.209.77 -26

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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