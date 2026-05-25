Shiv Aum Steels consolidated net profit rises 108.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.44% to Rs 162.97 crore

Net profit of Shiv Aum Steels rose 108.63% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.44% to Rs 162.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.31% to Rs 7.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.32% to Rs 573.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.