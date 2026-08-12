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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiv Aum Steels consolidated net profit rises 147.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Shiv Aum Steels consolidated net profit rises 147.71% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.16% to Rs 144.62 crore

Net profit of Shiv Aum Steels rose 147.71% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 144.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales144.62115.55 25 OPM %4.773.44 -PBDT5.172.34 121 PBT5.082.22 129 NP3.791.53 148

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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