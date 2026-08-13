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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales decline 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Shiv Kamal Impex declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.120.13 -8 OPM %58.3384.62 -PBDT0.070.11 -36 PBT0.070.11 -36 NP0.050.08 -38

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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