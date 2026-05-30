Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Shiv Kamal Impex declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.