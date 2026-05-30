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Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Shiv Kamal Impex declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.140.13 8 0.530.51 4 OPM %21.4353.85 -64.1572.55 - PBDT0.030.07 -57 0.340.37 -8 PBT0.030.07 -57 0.340.37 -8 NP0.020.05 -60 0.250.28 -11

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:07 AM IST

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