Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy standalone net profit declines 16.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.47% to Rs 0.71 croreNet profit of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy declined 16.46% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.47% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.710.85 -16 OPM %92.9692.94 -PBDT0.660.79 -16 PBT0.660.79 -16 NP0.660.79 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content