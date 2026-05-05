Shiva Cement has reported a net loss of Rs 28.44 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 53.22 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Net sales for the period under review were Rs 121.36 crore, up 14.1% YoY.

Total operating expenditure rose by 1% to Rs 110.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company registered a pre-tax loss of Rs 33.66 crore in Q4 FY26. It had recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 41.85 crore in the same period last year.

For FY26, Shiva Cement has registered a net loss of Rs 123.67 crore on sales of Rs 435.17 crore. The company had registered a net loss and sales of Rs 142.48 crore and Rs 311.17 crore in FY25, respectively.