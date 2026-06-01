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Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.17% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:11 AM IST
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Sales decline 26.78% to Rs 68.80 crore

Net profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries declined 11.17% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.78% to Rs 68.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.55% to Rs 275.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 379.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.8093.96 -27 275.25379.93 -28 OPM %5.704.60 -2.550.76 - PBDT3.733.12 20 5.38-3.77 LP PBT3.162.70 17 3.49-6.10 LP NP1.832.06 -11 -0.013.29 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

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