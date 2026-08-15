Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.37% to Rs 91.44 croreNet profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries declined 15.29% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 91.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales91.4477.91 17 OPM %4.536.64 -PBDT3.824.18 -9 PBT3.353.76 -11 NP2.052.42 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content