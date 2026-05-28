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Shiva Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 36.87 crore

Net profit of Shiva Mills reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 36.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.82% to Rs 139.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.8741.04 -10 139.14169.31 -18 OPM %7.081.63 -4.081.30 - PBDT3.070.83 270 6.492.51 159 PBT1.36-0.87 LP -0.47-4.25 89 NP1.41-0.77 LP -0.09-3.81 98

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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