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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 24.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 24.39% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.11% to Rs 73.81 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn declined 24.39% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 73.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 76.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales73.8176.18 -3 OPM %9.8111.83 -PBDT5.676.51 -13 PBT2.402.89 -17 NP1.862.46 -24

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

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