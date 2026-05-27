Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 94.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 82.87 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn declined 94.98% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 82.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.34% to Rs 10.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 340.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 322.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.