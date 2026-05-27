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Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 94.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:34 PM IST
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Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 82.87 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn declined 94.98% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 82.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.34% to Rs 10.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 340.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 322.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales82.8791.58 -10 340.52322.71 6 OPM %2.989.79 -10.0110.49 - PBDT4.346.40 -32 27.9724.09 16 PBT0.922.86 -68 13.489.74 38 NP0.316.17 -95 10.2112.06 -15

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

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