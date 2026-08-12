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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 11.64 crore

Net profit of Shivagrico Implements reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 11.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.6411.72 -1 OPM %6.966.40 -PBDT0.550.47 17 PBT0.080.06 33 NP0.060 0

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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