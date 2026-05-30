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Shivagrico Implements standalone net profit declines 39.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:03 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 11.98 crore

Net profit of Shivagrico Implements declined 39.13% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 11.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.63% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 47.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.9812.27 -2 47.1843.10 9 OPM %8.107.58 -6.997.59 - PBDT0.740.62 19 2.282.04 12 PBT0.230.19 21 0.700.39 79 NP0.140.23 -39 0.390.38 3

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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