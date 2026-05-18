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Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 23.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.80% to Rs 162.63 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 23.75% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.80% to Rs 162.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.40% to Rs 95.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 570.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 508.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales162.63132.44 23 570.86508.35 12 OPM %21.8121.52 -22.9020.40 - PBDT38.2331.35 22 141.66114.49 24 PBT34.5828.28 22 127.84102.71 24 NP26.0521.05 24 95.8677.06 24

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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