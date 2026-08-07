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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 44.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 44.91% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 33.38% to Rs 182.20 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 44.91% to Rs 33.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.38% to Rs 182.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 136.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales182.20136.60 33 OPM %23.7223.40 -PBDT47.5333.66 41 PBT43.5830.39 43 NP33.0122.78 45

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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