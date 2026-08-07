Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 44.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.38% to Rs 182.20 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 44.91% to Rs 33.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.38% to Rs 182.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 136.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.182.20136.6023.7223.4047.5333.6643.5830.3933.0122.78

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