Albert David Ltd, Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd, Karma Energy Ltd and Sicagen India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2026.

Albert David Ltd, Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd, Karma Energy Ltd and Sicagen India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2026.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd spiked 19.69% to Rs 917.9 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19614 shares in the past one month.

Albert David Ltd soared 17.01% to Rs 847. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 260 shares in the past one month. Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd surged 16.38% to Rs 16.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7932 shares in the past one month. Karma Energy Ltd rose 15.64% to Rs 42.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 653 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 321 shares in the past one month.