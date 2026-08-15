Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 112.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 96.34 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan rose 112.50% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 96.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.96.3489.3111.6012.2910.078.965.664.153.401.60

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