Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.47% to Rs 109.43 crore

Net Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 26.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 109.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 81.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 48.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 409.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 453.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales109.43107.84 1 409.58453.98 -10 OPM %10.207.61 -7.769.78 - PBDT-10.31-6.96 -48 -33.67-12.49 -170 PBT-20.05-14.18 -41 -69.64-45.67 -52 NP-26.72-14.76 -81 -81.33-48.04 -69

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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