Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivansh Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shivansh Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Shivansh Finserve reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2550.00% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.040 0 2.650.10 2550 OPM %-225.000 -19.62-270.00 - PBDT-0.05-0.01 -400 0.60-0.16 LP PBT-0.06-0.02 -200 0.58-0.18 LP NP-0.04-0.02 -100 0.43-0.18 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gita Renewable Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Novelix Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 405.56% in the March 2026 quarter

E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mahaalaxmi Texpro reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bharati Defence & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 321.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story