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Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 1291.41 crore

Net Loss of Shoppers Stop reported to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 1291.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1161.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1291.411161.08 11 OPM %14.5114.77 -PBDT119.00108.43 10 PBT-19.03-20.91 9 NP-14.25-15.74 9

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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