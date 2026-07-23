Shoppers Stop added 2.02% to Rs 384 after the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 14.25 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 15.74 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 11.22% YoY to Rs 1,291.41 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by strong demand across its department stores, beauty business and value fashion format. Pre-tax loss also narrowed to Rs 19.03 crore from Rs 20.91 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA rose 6% to Rs 193 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 182 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, the beauty segment continued to be a key growth driver, with sales rising 15% YoY to Rs 327 crore, supported by a 34% growth in the fragrance category. Global SS Beauty Brands posted sales of Rs 129 crore, registering a robust 53% year-on-year increase.

The company's private brands maintained steady momentum, recording 20% growth in average selling price (ASP), aided by portfolio premiumisation, while inventory levels declined 12% year-on-year. INTUNE, the company's value fashion format, delivered sales of Rs 82 crore, up 21% YoY, supported by like-for-like (LFL) growth of 10%. The newly introduced Rs 1,299 price point continued to receive encouraging customer response. Meanwhile, the department stores business generated revenue of Rs 1,242 crore, registering 6% like-for-like growth during the quarter. Shoppers Stop launched 8 new stores during the quarter, comprising 2 department stores, 4 beauty stores and 2 INTUNE outlets, with a capital investment of Rs 44 crore.

Kavindra Mishra, MD and CEO, Shoppers Stop, said, We are pleased to report a strong start to FY27 with our Non GAAP Consolidated revenue up 10% YoY to Rs 1,536 crore; EBITDA up 40% YoY and PAT turning positive at Rs 5 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 4 crore in Q1FY26 . Department store revenue grew by 6% LFL. Customer entry grew by 3% LFL, growing for 5 consecutive quarters, reflecting stronger engagement, high service standards and elevated experience. ATV up 10% is a clear testament to our premiumisation strategy. India Weds with Shoppers Stop, The Travel Edit, Get Spotlight Ready with HYBE India and Beauty and Accessories fest helped drive stronger customer connect and business growth. We remain focused on strengthening Shoppers Stops aspirational positioning and expanding in key markets. Demand has sustained through Q1, and better supply chain visibility gives us confidence ahead of the festive season.