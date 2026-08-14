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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 118.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 118.08% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 127.56% to Rs 133.58 crore

Net profit of Shraddha Prime Projects rose 118.08% to Rs 19.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 127.56% to Rs 133.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales133.5858.70 128 OPM %18.3018.21 -PBDT27.1012.87 111 PBT27.0412.84 111 NP19.308.85 118

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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