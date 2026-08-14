Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 118.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 127.56% to Rs 133.58 crore

Net profit of Shraddha Prime Projects rose 118.08% to Rs 19.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 127.56% to Rs 133.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.133.5858.7018.3018.2127.1012.8727.0412.8419.308.85

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