Shraddha Prime Projects standalone net profit rises 245.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 229.65% to Rs 105.29 crore

Net profit of Shraddha Prime Projects rose 245.89% to Rs 23.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 229.65% to Rs 105.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 118.59% to Rs 53.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 219.04% to Rs 329.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.