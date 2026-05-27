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Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 31.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 73.62% to Rs 5.33 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 31.98% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.62% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.76% to Rs 10.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.52% to Rs 18.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.333.07 74 18.8614.79 28 OPM %64.1764.82 -61.0367.75 - PBDT3.773.03 24 14.2012.83 11 PBT3.722.99 24 13.9912.69 10 NP2.932.22 32 10.559.70 9

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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