Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 31.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.62% to Rs 5.33 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 31.98% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.62% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.76% to Rs 10.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.52% to Rs 18.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.