Shradha Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 23.69 croreNet profit of Shradha Realty declined 6.61% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 23.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.6926.18 -10 OPM %11.2325.78 -PBDT6.347.81 -19 PBT5.596.99 -20 NP3.533.78 -7
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