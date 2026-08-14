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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shradha Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Shradha Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.61% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 23.69 crore

Net profit of Shradha Realty declined 6.61% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 23.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.6926.18 -10 OPM %11.2325.78 -PBDT6.347.81 -19 PBT5.596.99 -20 NP3.533.78 -7

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

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