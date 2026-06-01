Shradha Realty consolidated net profit rises 108.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.84% to Rs 41.25 crore

Net profit of Shradha Realty rose 108.04% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 41.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.58% to Rs 26.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 117.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.