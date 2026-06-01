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Shradha Realty consolidated net profit rises 108.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST
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Sales decline 4.84% to Rs 41.25 crore

Net profit of Shradha Realty rose 108.04% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 41.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.58% to Rs 26.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 117.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.2543.35 -5 117.05109.06 7 OPM %21.2131.21 -22.0228.34 - PBDT17.7711.14 60 43.0134.27 26 PBT16.7210.03 67 39.4130.15 31 NP11.385.47 108 26.8618.45 46

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

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