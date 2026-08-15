Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 162.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.60% to Rs 201.17 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 162.23% to Rs 18.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 201.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.201.17177.0917.8612.9929.2515.2324.2710.2718.547.07

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