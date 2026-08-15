Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 162.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.60% to Rs 201.17 croreNet profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 162.23% to Rs 18.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 201.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales201.17177.09 14 OPM %17.8612.99 -PBDT29.2515.23 92 PBT24.2710.27 136 NP18.547.07 162
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