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Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
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Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 43.82 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics declined 26.67% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 43.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.98% to Rs 2.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 162.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.8248.27 -9 162.86184.68 -12 OPM %5.255.95 -6.235.89 - PBDT0.711.35 -47 3.784.09 -8 PBT0.551.07 -49 2.803.00 -7 NP0.660.90 -27 2.282.35 -3

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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