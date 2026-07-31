Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 17.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 6233.13 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 17.66% to Rs 529.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 642.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 6233.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5280.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6233.135280.8820.4125.231427.051522.30741.09868.49529.19642.66

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