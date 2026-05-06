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Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.29% to Rs 6101.00 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 8.47% to Rs 525.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 574.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 6101.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5532.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.29% to Rs 1743.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1122.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 20943.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19282.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6101.005532.02 10 20943.4719282.83 9 OPM %22.6825.82 -22.1420.40 - PBDT1429.401545.21 -7 5086.974318.29 18 PBT666.94757.67 -12 2293.011311.51 75 NP525.69574.32 -8 1743.561122.77 55

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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