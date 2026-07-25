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Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 50.54% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 72.12% to Rs 337.27 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 50.54% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.12% to Rs 337.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 195.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales337.27195.95 72 OPM %8.6612.14 -PBDT18.6524.60 -24 PBT9.1518.52 -51 NP6.8213.79 -51

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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