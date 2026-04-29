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Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 56.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 208.47 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 56.75% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 208.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 216.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.87% to Rs 24.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 749.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 725.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales208.47216.42 -4 749.10725.19 3 OPM %11.9412.79 -9.417.89 - PBDT20.3032.42 -37 65.0364.29 1 PBT10.7925.24 -57 33.7834.53 -2 NP7.9418.36 -57 24.9725.19 -1

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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