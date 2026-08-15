Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 890.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1407.41% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast rose 890.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1407.41% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.070.2724.5751.851.010.130.990.100.990.10

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