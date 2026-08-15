Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 890.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1407.41% to Rs 4.07 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast rose 890.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1407.41% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.070.27 1407 OPM %24.5751.85 -PBDT1.010.13 677 PBT0.990.10 890 NP0.990.10 890
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