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Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 4.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 35.90% to Rs 33.20 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 4.86% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.90% to Rs 33.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.02% to Rs 17.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 109.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.2024.43 36 109.29108.60 1 OPM %34.2840.40 -32.0436.10 - PBDT11.5211.20 3 34.4940.83 -16 PBT8.728.77 -1 24.0131.27 -23 NP6.276.59 -5 17.7623.07 -23

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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