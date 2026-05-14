Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 4.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.90% to Rs 33.20 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 4.86% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.90% to Rs 33.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.02% to Rs 17.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 109.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.