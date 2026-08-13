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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 67.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 67.54% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales decline 41.79% to Rs 14.36 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 67.54% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 41.79% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.3624.67 -42 OPM %23.3329.59 -PBDT3.977.02 -43 PBT1.534.60 -67 NP1.123.45 -68

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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