Shree Hari Chemicals Export consolidated net profit rises 5100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.67% to Rs 41.22 crore

Net profit of Shree Hari Chemicals Export rose 5100.00% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.67% to Rs 41.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.22% to Rs 4.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 184.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.