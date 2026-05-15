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Shree Hari Chemicals Export consolidated net profit rises 5100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.67% to Rs 41.22 crore

Net profit of Shree Hari Chemicals Export rose 5100.00% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.67% to Rs 41.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.22% to Rs 4.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 184.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.2235.03 18 184.50141.20 31 OPM %1.073.00 -3.567.49 - PBDT1.980.67 196 7.559.08 -17 PBT1.280.06 2033 5.196.93 -25 NP1.040.02 5100 4.125.10 -19

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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