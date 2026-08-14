Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 125.78% to Rs 54.91 crore

Net profit of Shree Hari Chemicals Export reported to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 125.78% to Rs 54.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.54.9124.3215.44-5.438.66-1.677.95-2.225.92-1.67

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