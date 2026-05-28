Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Karthik Papers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Karthik Papers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.97% to Rs 16.74 crore

Net profit of Shree Karthik Papers reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.97% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.95% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 63.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.7414.19 18 63.1857.80 9 OPM %3.35-0.49 -1.732.68 - PBDT0.50-0.17 LP 0.851.20 -29 PBT0.29-0.39 LP 00.31 -100 NP0.29-0.37 LP 0.340.19 79

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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