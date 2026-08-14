Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit declines 42.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit declines 42.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 16.36% to Rs 18.56 crore

Net profit of Shree Karthik Papers declined 42.42% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.5615.95 16 OPM %2.752.82 -PBDT0.400.54 -26 PBT0.190.33 -42 NP0.190.33 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Virat Crane Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 261.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Arcee Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

Next Story