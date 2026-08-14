Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit declines 42.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.36% to Rs 18.56 croreNet profit of Shree Karthik Papers declined 42.42% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.5615.95 16 OPM %2.752.82 -PBDT0.400.54 -26 PBT0.190.33 -42 NP0.190.33 -42
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