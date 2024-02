Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 29.62% to Rs 14.66 crore

Net profit of Shree Karthik Papers declined 56.25% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 29.62% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.14.6620.835.876.480.681.140.380.840.350.80

