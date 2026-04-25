Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Krishna Jute Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Krishna Jute Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Shree Krishna Jute Products reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.04% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales010.65 -100 0.1414.56 -99 OPM %08.45 --250.006.94 - PBDT-0.060.91 PL -0.321.02 PL PBT-0.060.91 PL -0.321.02 PL NP-0.060.68 PL -0.320.77 PL

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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