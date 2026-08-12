Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit rises 625.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 59.13 croreNet profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries rose 625.00% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 59.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.1354.88 8 OPM %3.644.99 -PBDT2.122.25 -6 PBT1.121.24 -10 NP6.380.88 625
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