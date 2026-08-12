Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit rises 625.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 59.13 crore

Net profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries rose 625.00% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 59.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.59.1354.883.644.992.122.251.121.246.380.88

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