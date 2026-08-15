Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 291.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 164.84% to Rs 46.03 croreNet profit of Shree Metalloys rose 291.67% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 164.84% to Rs 46.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.0317.38 165 OPM %0.851.15 -PBDT0.560.19 195 PBT0.540.16 238 NP0.470.12 292
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