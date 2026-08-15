Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 291.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 164.84% to Rs 46.03 crore

Net profit of Shree Metalloys rose 291.67% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 164.84% to Rs 46.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.46.0317.380.851.150.560.190.540.160.470.12

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