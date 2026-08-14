Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 15.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.24% to Rs 4.90 croreNet profit of Shree Pacetronix rose 15.15% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.24% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.905.34 -8 OPM %24.0821.72 -PBDT1.191.06 12 PBT1.010.89 13 NP0.760.66 15
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