Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 22.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 218.17 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 22.19% to Rs 12.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 218.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.58% to Rs 70.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.13% to Rs 976.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 806.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.