Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 9.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.04% to Rs 280.07 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 9.40% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 280.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 254.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.280.07254.5111.4011.4434.1631.6827.8225.8222.9320.96

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