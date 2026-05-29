Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.12% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rajasthan Syntex reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 13.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.