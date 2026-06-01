Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 72.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade with significant cuts; FMCG shares decline

PTC Inds soars after Q4 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 60 cr

Volumes spurt at PTC Industries Ltd counter

Maruti Suzuki India posts 35% surge in May sales

Virtuoso Optoelectronics consolidated net profit rises 84.65% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story