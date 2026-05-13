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Shree Ram Twistex standalone net profit rises 233.01% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales decline 53.25% to Rs 47.90 crore

Net profit of Shree Ram Twistex rose 233.01% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 53.25% to Rs 47.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.13% to Rs 14.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 272.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales47.90102.45 -53 272.89255.04 7 OPM %19.963.07 -12.058.20 - PBDT7.572.27 233 25.1215.37 63 PBT5.090.74 588 16.559.38 76 NP3.431.03 233 14.178.00 77

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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