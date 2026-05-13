Shree Ram Twistex standalone net profit rises 233.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 53.25% to Rs 47.90 crore

Net profit of Shree Ram Twistex rose 233.01% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 53.25% to Rs 47.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.13% to Rs 14.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 272.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.