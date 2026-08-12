Shree Ram Twistex standalone net profit rises 4.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.59% to Rs 92.72 crore

Net profit of Shree Ram Twistex rose 4.94% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.59% to Rs 92.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.92.7263.2511.6912.848.566.616.484.873.613.44

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